There Are No Losers In 10th Annual DDR Wiener Dog Races

The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again teaming with the Sioux Nation Pet Clinic and the Dakota Dachshund Rescue to host the 10th annual Wiener Dog Races this Saturday, February 18. Jim Olander with the Stampede came up with the idea after he saw a similar race online years back and decided to ask DDR if they'd be interested in starting it here in Sioux Falls. Diane Wade with DDR says it's been a huge success for their organization.

