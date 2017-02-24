Teen Facing Murder Charges Following Fatal Crash

Sioux Falls, SD- Alexander Lingor, 16, facing second degree murder charges as well as first and second degree manslaughter charges after a car crash left another teenager dead. Sioux Falls Police say Kareem Cisse, 15, was killed early Wednesday morning when a sedan he was a passenger in went off the roadway and struck a tree near 24th Street and Western Avenue.

