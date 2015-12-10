Tea Man Sentenced 25 Years For Attempted 1st Degree Robbery

Jason Wayne Dunkelberger was sentenced by Judge Robin Houwman yesterday, to 25 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for Attempted Robbery in the 1st Degree. Dunkelberger pled guilty on September 8, 2016 to attempting to rob the Heart T Stop in Hartford, SD on December 10, 2015.

