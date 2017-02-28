Suspects Plead Not Guilty In Crash Th...

Suspects Plead Not Guilty In Crash That Killed Sioux Falls Teen

16 hrs ago

Two Sioux Falls teens who are suspects in a deadly car crash pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in court Monday. Sioux Falls police say 18-year-old Nyounkpao Kyne was driving the car that crashed into a tree on Western Avenue, killing one of the passengers, 15-year-old Kareem Cisse, last Wednesday, February 22. Kyne is facing several charges including vehicular homicide, manslaughter and DWI.

