Suspects Plead Not Guilty In Crash That Killed Sioux Falls Teen

Two Sioux Falls teens who are suspects in a deadly car crash pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in court Monday. Sioux Falls police say 18-year-old Nyounkpao Kyne was driving the car that crashed into a tree on Western Avenue, killing one of the passengers, 15-year-old Kareem Cisse, last Wednesday, February 22. Kyne is facing several charges including vehicular homicide, manslaughter and DWI.

