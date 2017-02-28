Student Stabbed In SDSU Dorm Room
South Dakota State University officials say a student was stabbed on campus over the weekend and had to be air-lifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. "This is pretty significant as far as assaults go because they're so rare here," says assistant vice president of campus safety and security Don Challis.
