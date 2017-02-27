South Dakota rejects bill that would have allowed anything be taught as science

Deb Wolf, a high school science instructional coach who helps teachers in Sioux Falls, S.D., schools write science curriculum, said she had been concerned that a bill would protect educators who teach things that aren't "truly science." There's some pretty good news in the world of science education - at least for people who care about authentic science education: An "alternative facts" science bill in South Dakota was defeated in the state Senate's education committee.

