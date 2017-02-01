Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center To Host "Decadence In Chocolate" Fundraiser
A sweet pre-Valentine's Day event is coming up this Saturday, where you can not only get your fill of chocolates and wine, you can also help raise money to support some programs in the community. The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls is hosting the 5th annual Decadence in Chocolate fundraiser.
