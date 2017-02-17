Sioux Falls Minister Opposes Pipeline Protesta
South Dakotans are pushing back against a bill in the legislature that calls for stiffer penalties against pipeline protesters. Governor Daugaard says the bill will keep people safer should the Keystone XL pipeline get built in South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan '17
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC