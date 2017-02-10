Sioux Falls Legislative Coffee Returns
The second of three legislative coffees is happening Saturday at 10 a.m., featuring new representatives. Lawmakers from Districts 10, 13, 16, and 25 will be at the Ramada Hotel & Suites on west Russell Street from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC