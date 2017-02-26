Sioux Falls East Rallies In Third To Top West
Trailing 2-1 entering the third period, Sioux Falls East scored four times to defeat Sioux Falls West 5-3 in boy's prep hockey action on Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls. East's Nate Mohr scored two goals including the eventual game winner in the third period and added an assist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Feb 22
|Derek
|38
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Inmate
|32
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC