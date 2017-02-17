Sioux Falls Businesses Join "A Day Wi...

Sioux Falls Businesses Join "A Day Without Immigrants"

Juan Bonilla, President of Global Voice in Sioux Falls, made a call on Sunday on his radio show for Sioux Falls businesses to join in on the protest. "We are doing this to show that we are part, an important part, of this community and this nation," said Bonilla.

