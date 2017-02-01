SFPD: Two SF Residents Scammed On Craigslist While Buying Puppy

Police say a 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man both from Sioux Falls wired money to a business in Texas advertising puppies for sale. Sometime after sending $500 for a Boston Terrier via moneygram, the two reached out to the Better Business Bureau who then told them it was a scam and to contact police.

