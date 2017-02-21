SFFR fighting fire in southeastern Sioux Falls
The Sioux Falls Police Department tweeted that Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire in the area of Marsen Drive and Bahnson Avenue. @SiouxFallsFire on scene of a residential fire in the area of Marsen Dr and Bahnson Ave. please stay out of the area.
