SDSO Welcomes Ben Folds To Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is excited to welcome Ben Folds to Sioux Falls for an evening of Folds' famous "chamber rock" on Saturday, February 11 at the Washington Pavilion. Chad Hutchinson, SDSO's assistant conductor, said the orchestra was given the music for the performance ahead of time and will only have two hours to rehearse with Folds when he arrives in Sioux Falls on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC