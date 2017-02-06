SD lawmakers kill bill on home-school...

SD lawmakers kill bill on home-school access to activities

A South Dakota legislative committee has voted 10-5 to kill a bill that would have allowed home-schooled children to participate in public school activities without school board approval. Current law allows school districts to decide whether to allow home-schoolers to participate.

