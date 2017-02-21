Saturday Boredom Busters, February 25th

Check out more than 250 home-related exhibits this weekend at the Sioux Empire Home Show. It's at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $10 for a weekend pass and free for kids 12 and under.

