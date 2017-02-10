Saturday Boredom Busters, February 11th

Tour De Chocolate Day in Hill City features free admission to the South Dakota State Railroad Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day also includes free Prairie Berry wines, Valentine's pictures aboard Caboose 1208. silent auction items and a California Wine Train raffle drawing at 2 p.m. The Sioux Falls Collectibles Show specializes in sports cards and memorabilia, coins, stamps and antiques.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.