Police Search For Suspects In Happy Jacks Casino Robbery
Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public's help in an early Friday morning robbery. Police say two suspects were able get away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing the Happy Jacks Casino on E Arrowhead Pkwy.
