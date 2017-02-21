Police: man arrested after dragging PREMIER Center traffic director with vehicle

A Sioux Falls man is facing assault charges after police say he dragged a traffic director down the street with his car outside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sunday evening. According to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, 49-year-old Todd Alan Schoenfelder dropped off people at the PREMIER Center around 7 p.m. at Bailey and N. West Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.