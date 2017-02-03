Oh My Word Paperie Celebrates First Birthday On DTSF First Friday
It's another Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday, and Oh My Word Luxury Paperie is celebrating its first birthday too. Melissa Johnson, the owner of Oh My Word and Oh My Cupcakes, says they'll be celebrating their birthday on Sunday, February 5, but they'll have fun festivities going on for DTSF First Friday.
