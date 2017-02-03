New director brings new life to Pavilion

When Matt Rogers bought his first family pass to the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science four years ago, he often found Sioux Falls' primary science and art center a bit drab, run down and tired. But he considered it his family's best option and kept renewing - and as a result unknowingly watched the Pavilion transition from a facility that couldn't break even to one that's relying less on taxpayer subsidies and donations to keep the lights on.

