New director brings new life to Pavilion
When Matt Rogers bought his first family pass to the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science four years ago, he often found Sioux Falls' primary science and art center a bit drab, run down and tired. But he considered it his family's best option and kept renewing - and as a result unknowingly watched the Pavilion transition from a facility that couldn't break even to one that's relying less on taxpayer subsidies and donations to keep the lights on.
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
