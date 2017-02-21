Neighborhood Vandalized Near Sertoma Avenue
Sioux Falls residents in the area of Sertoma Avenue near Roosevelt High School found some of their homes vandalized over the weekend. One home had "war is coming" spray painted on the fence.
