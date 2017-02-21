Mamma Mia! Final Farewell Tour Comes to Sioux Falls
Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus ' MAMMA MIA!, the smash hit musical based on the songs of ABBA, returns to the Washington Pavilion as a part of its FINAL FAREWELL TOUR for only two performances on March 1 & 2 at 7:30 p.m. MAMMA MIA! is one of the most successful musicals of all time, the eighth longest running show in Broadway history and one of only five musicals to have run for more than ten years on Broadway. The West End production is now in its eighteenth year.
