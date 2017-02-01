LifeLight to end Worthing festival, shifting focus to Sioux Falls

LifeLight just sent a letter out to its thousands of volunteers and supporters, letting them know about their new partnership with other local ministries called Sioux Falls Serves, shifting their focus from a farm in Worthing to the heart of the city. "So at 19 years, 20th anniversary, we feel called to go back into our city and love on the city of Sioux Falls," said founder Alan Greene.

