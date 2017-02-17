Learn To Curl With Sioux Falls Curling

If you've ever seen curling on TV and wanted to know more, or if you're just looking for a new hobby, Sioux Falls Curling is offering an open Learn to Curl night for the public this Saturday, February 18! This morning, KDLT's Ahtra Elnashar headed down to the Scheels Iceplex to get a lesson in curling from some of the members of Sioux Falls Curling. One of the curlers, Morgan Weber, says it's the perfect sport for people of all ages to play together because it doesn't require too much athletic skill.

