Learn To Curl With Sioux Falls Curling
If you've ever seen curling on TV and wanted to know more, or if you're just looking for a new hobby, Sioux Falls Curling is offering an open Learn to Curl night for the public this Saturday, February 18! This morning, KDLT's Ahtra Elnashar headed down to the Scheels Iceplex to get a lesson in curling from some of the members of Sioux Falls Curling. One of the curlers, Morgan Weber, says it's the perfect sport for people of all ages to play together because it doesn't require too much athletic skill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan '17
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC