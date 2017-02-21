Lawmakers brew more questions at final 'Legislative Coffee'

Lawmakers took on hot topics for the third and final time Saturday morning, at the last legislative coffee, during this year's session. Local legislators sat down with Sioux Falls residents to talk about Senate Bill 149, which would allow some adoption agencies the right to deny adoptions to those whose religious beliefs don't align with their own; a Senate Committee Resolution, that calls for stricter vetting on refugees; and again, how they plan to replace Initiated Measure 22. "My review of it and my interests are really to find more ways that adoptions can occur not to limit them," explained Rep. Greg Jamison.

