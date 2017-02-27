Grateful Pup Adopted After 364 Days at Sioux Falls Humane Society

After nearly an entire year at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, shelter pup Utley now has a new home! The Humane Society posted a video on their Facebook page this weekend showing Utley going home with his new family. Utley is a 7 year old terrier mix who had spent 364 days at the Humane Society.

