Former Rookies Employees Still Waiting For Paychecks

"The rare times I would [call and] get someone I was assured that 'oh I'm so sorry, it'll be in the mail and you'll get it within a few days'," says Cain. Rookies closed for business at the end of January and a Sioux Falls woman posted on Facebook saying her boyfriend's last paychecks were returned because they were issued on a closed account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.