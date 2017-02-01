First Friday this weekend in downtown Sioux Falls to feature $5 movies
Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. will light the sidewalks of Phillips Avenue and the 8th & Railroad area of the Eastbank with luminaries Friday, Feb. 3. DTSF said the public will also have the opportunity to enjoy two films, When Harry Met Sally at 6:30 p.m. and Fargo at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 per film, and will go on sale Friday. They can be purchased at the DTSF office, 230 S Phillips Avenue, the day of the event from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the State Theatre Box Office, 316 S Phillips Avenue, from 5 p.m. up until showtime.
