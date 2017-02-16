Family reunited with lost dog after several weeks
It's a happy ending for a family from Parker, South Dakota, whose dog went missing a few weeks ago. Janeen and Don Rang said when the Sioux Falls Humane Society contacted them Tuesday night, they weren't sure what to expect.
