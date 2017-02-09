Dr. Cohen's Attorney Releases Statement On His Dismissed Charges
Dr. Jonathan Cohen's Attorney released their statement this morning in response to the dismissal of his 21 charges that included sex trafficking and child pornography. On Wednesday Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan released a statement citing the reasons for dismissing the charges against Dr. Cohen.
