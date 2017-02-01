Downtown Businesses Reflect Upon Steve Metli'sa
Longtime businesses credit Steve Metli with helping turn downtown Sioux Falls into the vibrant hub it is today. The former city planner died this week at the age of 71. Metli is being remembered as a driving force behind projects like Phillips-to-the Falls and helping steer cruisers away from the downtown loop.
