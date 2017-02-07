Domestic Abuse Shelter Busy
Monday night, we showed you the chilling story of Kellie Dagel , a domestic abuse victim who was shot three times by her ex-boyfriend and survived. The violence escalated to the point where it almost cost her her life, yet we were surprised to learn, her story is not all that uncommon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|11 hr
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC