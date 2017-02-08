Dollar Loan Center Hosts Badlands Pawn Jewelry Blowout Sale
Dollar Loan Center is selling the jewelry that was at Badlands Pawn before the awn shop closed down New Year's Day. The sale is running today through Valentine's Day only at the Dollar Loan Center on 41st St. and Hawthorne in Sioux Falls.
