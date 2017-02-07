Committee Approves Ban On Powdered Alcohol Sales In SD
A Senate committee unanimously passed a bill Tuesday to outlaw the sale, manufacture or possession of powdered alcohol, commonly known as Palcohol, in South Dakota. Powdered alcohol is currently not sold in South Dakota, and is banned in nearly 30 other states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC