Committee Approves Ban On Powdered Alcohol Sales In SD

A Senate committee unanimously passed a bill Tuesday to outlaw the sale, manufacture or possession of powdered alcohol, commonly known as Palcohol, in South Dakota. Powdered alcohol is currently not sold in South Dakota, and is banned in nearly 30 other states.

