Cleaning up after the storm in Vermillion
The good news for Sioux Falls meant big snow totals for places in southeast South Dakota like Yankton and Vermillion. Yesterday when we arrived in Vermillion it didn't look like it was going to do very much and many of the people we spoke to said, they were hoping this storm was a bust Dom McCledon told us, "Yesterday I was thinking about coming out with a blanket and laying out on the grass but now, obviously I cannot do that because it's no longer 70 degrees."
