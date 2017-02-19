Cemetery Dog Inspires Pet Food Drop-Off
A four-legged friend is helping to get some of his companions at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society more grub. Their cemetery dog, spot, is the face of the campaign after visitors brought too much food for spot as gifts.
