Bill Would Require School Bus Drivers To Hang Up Their Cell Phones
The South Dakota legislature is considering a bill that would require all school bus drivers in the state to put the brakes on their cell phones. House Bill 1109 would ban school bus drivers from using cell phones while behind the week.
