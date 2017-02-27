Being Muslim in South Dakota

Being Muslim in South Dakota

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KSFY

Monday, the downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club gathered to hear Dr. Mohammed Qamar speak about his experience immigrating to the U.S. and living in Sioux Falls for the last six years. The Markman family got to experience the "Give Kids the World Village" at Walt Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13) Feb 22 Derek 38
News Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09) Feb 8 Mailroom Phart 73
News Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15) Feb 3 Nobladogna 25
i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06) Jan '17 Inmate 32
Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09) Jan '17 massage baby 13,620
Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16) Dec '16 sympathyforthedevil8 6
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Sioux Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux Falls Forum Now

Sioux Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Sioux Falls, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC