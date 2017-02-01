Avera Heart Hospital Officials Help Change AED Batteries
According to Avera Health more than 50,000 lives nationwide have been saved by automated external defibrillators or AED's. On Wednesday officials from Avera Heart Hospital and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue helped non profit organizations, churches, and businesses change their AED batteries and replace the pads.
