Wintry Mix Makes For Messy Roads
Give yourself extra time on the first day of 2017 because of a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice. Roads along the Interstate 29 corridor from Sioux Falls south have scattered wet and slippery spots, including Interstate 229.
