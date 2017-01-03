Winner Of Heroes Behind The Badges Blood Drivea
The numbers are in, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is back on top for this year's Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive. The Community Blood Bank says 570 blood donations were made in the fire department's honor this past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
