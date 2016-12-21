Urban Search And Rescue Discusses Building Collapse
It's been just over one month since the building collapse in downtown Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is still going over what happened on that tragic day. While the city's Urban Search and Rescue firefighters train for situations like the collapse for years, putting that training into practice during the real thing is a different story.
