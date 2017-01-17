U.S. Marshals: Abducted children believed to be in black hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The U.S. Marshals Service believes that two children abducted from Wisconsin are in the Black Hills area. Authorities think that 37-year-old Cathy Brown took her two children, 9-year-old Dalton Brown and 11-year-old Averie Brown, from Wisconsin in December.

