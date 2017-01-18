Truck driver killed in plunge off Sioux Falls overpass identified as Storm Lake, Iowa man

A truck driver from Storm Lake, Iowa has been identified as the man who died when his semi tractor-trailer plunged off a freeway overpass in Sioux Falls, South Dakota over the weekend A truck driver from Storm Lake, Iowa has been identified as the man who died when his semi tractor-trailer plunged off a freeway overpass in Sioux Falls, South Dakota over the weekend. 43-year old Jason Sammons was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:30 Sunday morning.

