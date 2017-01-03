Suspect in death of transgender woman charged with murder

In this Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, photo, Franklin J. Whiting Jr. smudges outside of Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow's apartment after she was found dead, as Dorene Sabal-Camacho, right, holds a sign for a memorial used in a prayer service held at the apartment building in Sioux Falls, S.D. Police say a man accused of fatally stabbing a transgender woman in Sioux Falls has been charged with murder and other counts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.