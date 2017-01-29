Somsen Gives Locals Big League Tips
After a wild 2016 that saw former Jackrabbit Layne Somsen make his major league debut only to get cut, the Yankton native is back in South Dakota giving tips as he himself prepares for another season. Somsen held a throwing camp at the D1 sports institute in Sioux Falls to give young pitchers a look at how he prepares for the season.
