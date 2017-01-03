Sioux Falls Schools Seek Winter Coat Donationsa
Too many Sioux Falls students are showing up to school not protected from the bitterly cold temperatures. That's why the district is putting out a call for donations of warm clothing to make sure kids stay safe this winter.
