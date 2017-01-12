Sioux Falls resident brings creativit...

Sioux Falls resident brings creativity to city

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Wes Eisenhauer gestured to show where the light should go, just one of the list of instructions he gave to an electrician who walked with him through a partially built house. Eisenhauer is building his family a house - one he plans on staying in, in a neighborhood he loves, in the city he loves, Sioux Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13) Jan 13 CuckSlayer 37
Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09) Jan 11 massage baby 13,620
Does my one vote matter? Dec 22 sympathyforthedevil8 6
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe... Nov '16 Bubba 1
Sioux Falls Windshield repair and Auto glass re... Oct '16 merceds 2
See all Sioux Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux Falls Forum Now

Sioux Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Sioux Falls, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,968,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC