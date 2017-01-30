Sioux Falls Police Department Hosts Public Safety Citizens' Academy

A Public Safety Citizens' Academy will be held this spring to give citizens insight into how the Sioux Falls Police Department, Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and Paramedics Plus perform their respective duties. The Academy consists of: training from the Police Department on topics like patrol procedures, K-9 operations, and crime scene processing; Metro Communications demonstrating how they work with emergency services and how the 911 Center operates; Fire Rescue providing an overview of their department; and Paramedics Plus showing how they serve the community by responding to medical emergencies.

