Sioux Falls Police Department Hosts Public Safety Citizens' Academy
A Public Safety Citizens' Academy will be held this spring to give citizens insight into how the Sioux Falls Police Department, Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and Paramedics Plus perform their respective duties. The Academy consists of: training from the Police Department on topics like patrol procedures, K-9 operations, and crime scene processing; Metro Communications demonstrating how they work with emergency services and how the 911 Center operates; Fire Rescue providing an overview of their department; and Paramedics Plus showing how they serve the community by responding to medical emergencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Phartlekin Bowcups
|24
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC